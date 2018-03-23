Your chance to name a guide dog on National Puppy Day

Furry friends up and down the county are celebrating National Puppy Day today (Friday) and blind charity Guide Dogs is taking the time to praise the hardwork of all their dogs and puppies.

Guide Dogs rely on support from the local community to carry out their vital work, without which they wouldn’t be able to provide these dogs to people living with sight loss.

In the UK there are almost two million people living with sight loss, a number which is predicted to double by 2050.

With Guide Dog’s Name a Puppy scheme, any business, club or group could choose a name for a guide dog puppy and sponsor them through their first year of training.

That support will set them off on their training journey to become a fully-fledged guide dog for someone who has lost their sight.

As well as receiving pupdates on the puppy’s progress through socialisation training sponsors will also receive photographs and even meet the puppy.

A young person’s version of Name a Puppy is also available for schools and youth groups to take part in.

Charlotte Walton, Community Fundraiser from Guide Dogs said: “Today is National Puppy Day and we are celebrating our incredible puppies and dogs. Our life-changing guide dog partnerships are only made possible through the support of local businesses, schools, community groups and individuals.

“With the lifetime cost of each guide dog partnership, from birth to retirement, at a staggering £55,000 we simply could not provide our services without it.

“Our Name a Puppy scheme is a fantastic way to see how your fundraising has made a huge difference”

For more information on how to get involved in the Name a Puppy scheme contact the North and West Yorkshire Mobility Team on 0345 143 0210 or via charlotte.walton@@guidedogs.org.uk

