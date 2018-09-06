Young Halifax rugby player dies during team's tour of France

A teenage rugby player has died while on an overseas tour with Halifax Elite Rugby Academy.

The young player who died has been named as Harry Sykes.

He was on tour with his teammates from the academy in France when tragedy struck.

A tribute to the player has been posted on Halifax RLFC's Facebook page. It reads: "Halifax RLFC would like to express our condolences to the family and teammates of local young player Harry Sykes who has tragically passed away in France whilst on tour with his team from the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates at this time."

According to reports, the boy drowned in a lake in southern France during a tour in Carcassonne.