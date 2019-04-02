Young dancers from Leeds to perform in Yorkshire showcase

Young dancers from Leeds will be performing in front of an audience of more than 600 people in an annual show.

Phoenix Youth Academy Juniors, RJC Youth Dance Provision, Explosive at Leeds City College, Yorkshire Dance’s Street Crew and Cockburn’s Ignite Dance Company will take part in Fresh - Yorkshire Dance’s annual showcase of the region’s most talented young dancers.

They will enjoy a full day of workshops, covering a range of styles including hip-hop, contemporary and breakin, before coming together to perform a final routine on stage at CAST in Doncaster on Saturday, April 13.

The companies performing at Fresh 2019 were selected by an independent panel of dance experts at smaller regional showcases across Yorkshire earlier this year, and from film submissions sent to Yorkshire Dance.