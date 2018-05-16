You will be staggered by the amount of crisps Leeds office workers munch each day

Leeds has won the dubious title of ‘king of the crunch’ in a survey revealing the crisp eating habits of office workers around the UK.

Office workers in the city of enjoyed munched their way through a staggering 480,000 bags of crisps EACH DAY last year, meaning each worker crunches through an average of six bags a week at work.

That’s the finding of the LeedsOffices.co.uk which stumbled upon the surprising figure while researching lunch eating habits of office workers in the city.

But the city’s potato snack addiction could present a terrifying health time-bomb, with Leeds crisp-eaters shovelling away three kilos of fat annually as a result.

Jonathan Ratcliffe “We all love a bag of crisps now and again, but it seems some more than others

“Perhaps slightly embarrassingly for Leeds, it seems we just can’t get enough of them”.

LeedsOffices.co.uk spoke to office workers around the UK, and found that not only did Leeds eat the most, it eats more than twice that of Glasgow.

According to Mr Ratcliffe, 10 grams of fat in every packet of crisps means that the average Leeds office worker puts away something like 3.1 kilos (6.8 pounds) of fat every year.

“Can you imagine eating seven pounds of fat?” he asks. “I’m not saying that we should all be immediately switching to quinoa and health food snacks, but the health implications are obvious.”

And there’s another big problem to which crisp-munching office workers are contributing – and that’s waste.

“Nearly half a million crisp packets being chucked in office bins every day in Leeds is almost impossible to imagine,” says Ratcliffe, “but the fact is that the huge majority of snack packaging can’t be recycled.”

Instead, it either goes to landfill, or is simply burned – and both of these outcomes are tremendously wasteful, Leeds Offices says.

“There are other ways of snacking that don’t cost the Earth,” added Mr Ratcliffe. “You could try fresh fruit, for example, that’s delicious and good for you.”

But Leeds Offices is convinced that no appeal to common sense and good health will shift Leeds workers away from tasty, tasty crisps.

“We’re not the boss of you,” says Ratcliffe, “Eat whatever you like in your work lunch, this is one title that another city can’t take away from us.”

