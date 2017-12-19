You’re hired! Apprentice challenge for businesses in aid of Leeds charity

Have your say

Companies can put their staff’s creative and entrepreneurial skills to the test by signing up for an event in aid of Leeds Mencap.

Businesses of all sizes have been invited to take part in the East End Park-based charity’s Leeds Mencap Apprentice Challenge.

Participating teams will each be challenged to raise as much money as possible for Leeds Mencap over a seven-week period starting in February.

To ensure a level playing field, the teams will all have to use an initial £50 ‘loan’ as the launch pad for their efforts.

Prizes will be on offer to entrants who devise the most unusual ways of raising cash for the learning disabilities charity.

Taking place for the fifth time, the event is being staged in partnership with telecommunications firm aql.

Prof Adam Beaumont, chief executive and founder of aql, said: “We at aql are very happy to partner with Leeds Mencap again to bring the city’s businesses together to raise money and awareness for learning disabilities.”

Mark Goldstone, head of business representation and policy at the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, will be acting as one of the competition’s panel of judges.

He said: “I would urge businesses in Leeds to get a team together and get involved.”

For further information about the Apprentice Challenge, e-mail loretta.jones@leedsmencap.org.uk or ring 0113 235 1331.

Leeds Mencap moved into its purpose-built home on East End Park’s Vinery Terrace last year following a major fundraising effort.

The charity is now focused on raising further funds so it can expand its services to meet growing demand across Leeds.