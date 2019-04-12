You'll be seeing a lot more of these police officers at Leeds United games next season

You'll be seeing more of a different kind of police officer at Leeds United games next season.

And in fact, at matches throughout West Yorkshire.

In distinctive sky blue, the Police Liaison Team officers are part of Enable UK, a different approach to policing football games which focuses on communicating better with fans and solving problems.

It is a collaboration between forces, academics, fans representatives and safety officers to reform the approach to policing football fans.

In a national first for policing, Police Liaison Officers from West Yorkshire Police worked with Lancashire Police Officers at the Preston North End game against Leeds United on Tuesday night.

Chief Superintendent Owen West of West Yorkshire Police said: "Enable UK has brought two forces together in a different way to explore reforms in football policing.

"Specially trained liaison officers are now being used in football to meet and greet fans, problem solve and adopt a more community style of policing.

"This is a national first for Policing and a great step forward in promoting a positive game experience for police and fan relationships."

Lancashire Constabulary said they were pleased to be working with Enable UK and West Yorkshire Police to better police football and crowded space events.

Superintendent Julian Platt of Lancashire Operations Department said: "This is truly a collaborative approach between forces and supported by academic assessment to improve public order policing.

"What is refreshing is the experience for the public is the primary consideration along with keeping people safe.

"Throughout this football season and next year the Enable UK work will continue and we look forward to more fantastic public feedback that we are creating great fan experience."

Amanda Jacks from the Football Supporters’ Federation welcomed the introduction of Enable UK she said: "Consistency in how supporters are treated throughout their day is important and should positively impact on behaviour.

"It is important that it is recognised that first and foremost supporters are ordinary, law abiding members of the public attending a sporting event and their treatment should commensurate with that."