You can now order pizzas and desserts from this Asda in Leeds to be delivered to your home

Everyone loves the Asda pizza counter - and one branch of the supermarket chain has launched a takeaway delivery service.

Pizza, chips, dips and desserts prepared by staff at Asda in Killingbeck are now listed on takeaway app and website Just Eat.

Asda cuts petrol prices

The store is taking part in a pilot of the scheme, which will be rolled out to more Asda sites around the country if it proves to be successful.

Customers living within a two-mile radius of the Asda Kitchen are eligible for home delivery from 11.50am until the store closes.

The menu includes a £15 meal deal with a pizza, four sides, drink, dessert and dip.

Listed on Just Eat are eight different pizzas priced at £5-6, fries, chicken nuggets, onion rings, fizzy drinks and Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

The trial began earlier this week and deliveries will be made by bike.

The store's cafe manager Andrew Cockin said:-

"We are really excited to be trialling this new service in our store in Killingbeck. We know our customers love Asda pizzas and now they can have them delivered in the comfort of their own home.”

A Just Eat spokesperson added:

"We have partnered with Asda on a localised one-store trial for takeaway delivery with the Killingbeck superstore in Leeds. This is part of our mission to offer customers the widest choice possible and we will assess the results to determine whether we can expand our partnership further."