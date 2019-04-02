You can now get Parma Violet cider - here’s where to get your hands on it

Parma Violets are the marmite of the confectionery world - some love the iconic sweets and some loathe them.

Aldi recently hit the headlines when it announced it will start selling a sparkly Parma Violet flavoured gin and now Parma Violet cider is available to fans of the lavender-coloured confectionary.

What is Parma Violet cider?

The cider brand Brothers have launched the new drink, which is served in a 330ml bottle and is said to have a flavour of sweet violets alongside subtle floral notes. It’s also gluten-free and suitable for vegans.

Where can I get the cider?

The new cider, best served over ice, will be exclusively available at Greene King pubs across the UK for the next two months.

Calum Cameron, senior drinks category manager at Greene King, said: “The trend for flavoured cider is huge at the moment, which is why we worked with Brothers to create this new cider.

“We’re really excited to launch Brothers Parma Violet Cider exclusively across our pubs, including the Old Bank in Northampton.

“Brothers are known for their array of different flavoured drinks and this one is no exception. We’re sure guests who visit the Old Bank will love it.”

Brothers Parma Violet Cider is now available for customers to enjoy in more than 900 Greene King pubs across the UK.

To find out more about the cider and where to buy it, visit greeneking.co.uk.