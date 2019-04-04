You can fly to these 9 destinations from Leeds Bradford airport for £60 or less this month
If you fancy a last-minute getaway then Leeds Bradford Airport offers plenty of destinations to choose from.
These are 9 destinations you can fly to this month from Leeds Bradford Airport for £60 or less.
1. Dublin
Fly to Dublin with Ryanair for 34 pounds. Depart on Tuesday 9, April: 06:30 (LBA) - 07:30 (DUB). Return on Thursday 11 April: 07:55 (DUB) - 09:00 (LBA). bit.ly/2TXAIm2
2. Crete
Fly to Crete with Ryanair for 36 pounds return. Depart on Tuesday, 23 April: 07:00 (LBA) - 13:00 (CQH). Return on Tuesday April 30: 13:25 (CQH) - 15:40 (LBA). bit.ly/2K2SxjR
3. Pisa
Fly to Pisa with Ryanair for 36 pounds return. Depart on Monday, 15 April: 18:55 (LBA) - 22:25 (PSA). Return on Monday 29 April: 17:00 (PSA) - 18:30 (PSA). bit.ly/2HXKVxw
4. Malaga
Fly to Malaga with Ryanair for 57 pounds return. Depart on Monday, 15 April: 19:05 (LBA) - 23:00 (AGP). Return on Tuesday April 30: 11:15 (AGP) - 13:15 (LBA). bit.ly/2FOPGpu
