Yorkshire woman who was spared prison for having sex in Domino's jailed for attacking police officer

A woman who was spared jail after having sex with her partner in Scarborough Domino's has been jailed for attacking a police officer.

Danielle Hirst, 30, of Bridlington, appeared at Scarborough Magistrates on Friday, April 12 where she was jailed for 16 weeks for an assault on an emergency worker.

On Novermber 15, 2018, Hirst kicked a police constable three times in the back.

She changed her plea to guilty on the day of the trial having previously pleaded not guilty.

She has previously appeared in 2017 on charges of outraging public decency after footage was leaked of her and her then partner having sex in the Domino's takeaway on Victoria Road.

Police were first alerted to the incident when Domino's staff shared CCTV footage on social media.

The clip went viral online and attracted attention from the national press.

Hirst plead guilty to that offence and was given a 12-month community order.

Hirst is now behind bars in HMP Low Newton in Durham, England