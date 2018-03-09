Yorkshire woman jailed for spitting in police officer's face

A woman has been jailed for spitting in the face of a police officer during a drunken attack at a police station.

A court heard Edyta Kisiel, 44, also threw a cup of water and a wet toilet roll at the same officer during the incident at Normanton police station.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers were called to a domestic disturbance at Kisiel’s home in Pontefract on January 10 this year.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said Kisiel was drunk and became aggressive and abusive to officers.

She was arrested and continued to shout abuse as she was being taken to the police station/

Kisiel spat in the female officer’s face in a holding area of the police station.

The defendant was then taken to a cell and asked for a cup of water. Kisiel then threw the water over the officer.

She also put a toilet roll down the toilet before throwing it at the same officer.

Kisiel, of Wakefield Road, Pontefract, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

The officer provided a statement to the court describing how she felt “violated and upset” by the incident.

She said: “I find it totally unacceptable that someone could behave in such a hostile manner to police officers who were merely trying to do a job.

“I do not come in to work to be spat at.”

The court heard Kisiel was subject to a suspended prison sentence for handling stolen goods at the time of the incident.

She was jailed for ten months.

Judge James Spencer, QC, said: “You assaulted her and behaved in a particularly nasty way towards her, including spitting in her face when she was looking after you at the police station.”