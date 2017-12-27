Yorkshire Water helps food banks

Yorkshire Water colleagues have been digging deep to support local food banks over Christmas.

Staff donated basic supplies, along with festive food items, to charities in Leeds, Pontefract, Knottingley, Normanton, Brighouse, Huddersfield, Bradford and Knaresborough. The collection was part of an annual scheme to help make sure vulnerable people don’t go hungry over the festive period.

MP Yvette Cooper helped employees deliver some of the donations to Normanton Food Bank. The scheme - which runs from The Well Project - works across the whole community to provide positive activities.