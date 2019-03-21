Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright and an exclusive event featuring best-selling writer Lucinda Riley coming to Harrogate - how to book

Two real page-turners are coming to Waterstones in Harrogate next month

Peter Wright - also known as Channel 5's The Yorkshire Vet - will be at the store in James Street on Saturday April 6 at 11am.

He will be signing copies of his new memoir In the footsteps of Herriot. This is a free event.

The store hosts an exclusive event with bestselling novelist Lucinda Riley at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate, on Tuesday April 23 at 7.30pm.

This is her only major UK event this year. The event is linked to the national reading initiative World Book Night which encourages adults to read more.

The best-selling author of Seven Sisters series will be talking about her work and signing copies of her new book The Butterfly Room.

The Butterfly Room has been described as very emotional and beautifully English family saga, with dramatic secrets from the past. Set in the idyllic coastal town of Southwold.

General admission to Lucinda's event is £5.

Book and ticket deal costs £20.

Book: www.waterstones.com