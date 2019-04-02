Yorkshire tipples on offer at North Leeds Charity Beer Festival

The eighth annual North Leeds Charity Beer Festival kicks off with a Yorkshire theme today.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Roundhay, the event will be held at the North Leeds Cricket Club on Old Park Road on April 5 and 6. The festival will be serving up 36 beers from nine Yorkshire breweries and eight gins, all produced in God’s County, as well as prosecco.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy homemade samosas and local pork pies from RP Setchfield Traditional Family Butchers.

As well as food and drink, the festival has a full programme of live musical entertainment and, on the Saturday afternoon, children will be admitted free of charge with a paying adult. There will be a dedicated play area with a programme of activities and games as well as a complimentary snack pack.

Money raised from the previous beer festivals has allowed the rotary club to support charity work in the local community and further afield.

The club has recently installed two defibrillators outside Oakwood Surgery and Moortown Health Centre and has sponsored the new children’s playground at the Lakeside café.

The festival is sponsored by Morley Glass and Glazing Ltd, with support from Express in the Home. It is open from 6pm to 11pm on Friday and noon to 11pm on Saturday.

Entry is £10, which includes a glass, programme and three tokens. Advance discount tickets can be purchased from the website, www.northleedscharitybeerfestival.co.uk, with full price tickets available on the door.

For more information, follow North Leeds Charity Beer Festival on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.