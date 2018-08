Have your say

Yorkshire stone has been reported stolen twice from the same location on a path near a Leeds pub.

Police today confirmed that they received a report of the theft of Yorkshire stone slabs from a pavement near to the Myrtle Tavern, in Parkside Road, Meanwood, on Friday.

A similar theft was reported at the same location between August 10 and 11.

