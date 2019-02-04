Yorkshire school changed to 'prison and hell on earth' on Google Maps

Have your say

A prankster changed a Google map entry for a Yorkshire school to "prison and hell on earth."

Hornsea School is coming up on an initial search on Google Maps as "Hornsea Prison & Hell on Earth."

Clicking through to its main page the correct title "Hornsea School and Language College" then comes up.

Today the secondary school recommended that other schools take steps to prevent anyone tampering with their map icon.

In a statement headteacher Steve Ostler said their energies were focussed on their students "and putting ourselves on the map by providing the best educational opportunities for them."

He added: "We recommend that all schools take ownership of their Google map icon to prevent any copy-cat behaviours."

