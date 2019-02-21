Serial killers

Yorkshire’s most shocking serial killers

Yorkshire has a multitude of notorious serial killers, with some of the UK’s most prolific murderers either hailing from Yorkshire or committing their horrific crimes in the county.

These are some of Yorkshire most shocking serial killers - and the crimes they commited.

1. Harold Shipman

2. Bruce Lee (born Peter Dinsdale)

3. Yorkshire Ripper - Peter Sutcliffe

4. 'Crossbow cannibal' Stephen Griffiths

