Yorkshire’s most shocking serial killers

Serial arsonist Bruce Lee, born Peter Dinsdale, confessed to a total of 11 acts of arson and was convicted of 26 counts of manslaughter, 11 of which were overturned on appeal. Lee was imprisoned for life in 1981.
Peter Sutcliffe is perhaps the most infamous British serial killer of the 20th century. In 1981, Sutcliffe was convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder seven others and sentenced to 20 concurrent life sentences.
Known as the Crossbow cannibal, Stephen Griffiths murdered three sex workers in Bradford in 2009 and 2010. Susan Rushworth, 43, Shelley Armitage, 31, and Suzanne Blamires, 36, were all shot in the head with a crossbow.