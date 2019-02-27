Yorkshire’s most notorious unsolved murders

Yorkshire has numerous unsolved crimes, some of which date back to the 19th century.
Here are nine of Yorkshire’s most notorious unsolved crimes.
1. Brian Hardwick - Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
Brian Hardwick was shot in the back of the head at Huddersfield Car Electrical Services on Colne Road where he worked. The 50-year-old's body was found on November 21, 2001, but his killer has never been found.
Anne Dunwell was returning to her home in Rotherham on May 6 1964, when she disappeared. Her body was found the next day at the foot of a manure heap near Maltby. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled.
John Gill left his home in Bradford on 27 December 1888 to collect milk. Two days later on 29 December, his mutilated body was discovered in a stable near his home. 131 years later, his murder remains unsolved.
A womans body was found in the bushes near Sutton Bank on 28 August, 1981. Known as Nude in the nettles, her body was exhumed on January 24 2012 in order to obtain DNA samples, but her death still remains unsolved.