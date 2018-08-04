Yorkshire reservoirs dip as heat lingers

An extra 125m litres of water a day has been supplied to Yorkshire homes and businesses, leaving the region’s reservoirs almost half empty as a result of Britain’s driest start to summer for 57 years.

At the height of demand from customers, Yorkshire Water supplied more than 1.5bn litres of water on June 28 – 200m more than on a typical day.

On average, reservoir levels across the county are currently at 58 per cent capacity, around 10 per cent lower than normal at this time of the year and are the lowest levels recorded since seven years ago in 2011. Yorkshire Water operates 120 raw water reservoirs across the region and those in the north-west area of the county have been hardest hit, such as Swinsty Reservoir near Otley (pictured) where its current level is at 60 per cent.