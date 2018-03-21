Yorkshire police officer accused of playing Solitaire instead of looking at rape case CCTV

A Yorkshire police officer has been accused of playing the computer game Solitaire when he should have been looking through CCTV footage in a rape case.

Humberside Police had been tasked with investigating stranger rapes in North East Lincolnshire, including the rape of a woman attacked by two men as she walked home, in 2015.

But a misconduct hearing was told that one officer, named only as Officer D, watched CCTV footage recovered in the case at an inappropriately high speed - despite expressly being told not to speed it up - and the game Solitaire was seen in his computer's task bar.

Officer D later told bosses that nothing had distracted him from his work.

The officer, who denies three allegations of misconduct, could lose his job if the allegations are proven.