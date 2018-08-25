Yorkshire nostalgia: Crowds flock to Emley Moor

Have your say

Dateline: August 1971: Emley Moor Mast, Britain’s tallest building, was still drawing the crowds several months after officially opening.

The structure, which replaced a previous metal tower which collapsed following high winds and snow storms, was opened in January 1971. It stands at 330m and it taller then London’s Shard.

The previous structure was a metal lattice tower, which was replaced by a mast in 1966. The mast fell over in 1969. The tower replaced it.

At the top, the view is simply stunning.

The tower can also be felt swaying gently in the wind, as its shadow reaches out like the hand of a giant clock across the surrounding fields.

It was granted Grade II listed status in 2002 by English Heritage.