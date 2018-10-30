Yorkshire named England's most haunted region in run-up to Halloween

Yorkshire is England's most haunted region, it has been revealed.

It may come as no surprise that Yorkshire, known for its Norman castles and medieval abbeys, is England’s most haunted region, with 685 entries into the Paranormal Database.

Whitby Abbey attracts scores of ghost hunters every year.

Tales laden with trolls, headless highwaymen and a barguest or two – have been entered into the Paranormal Database under Yorkshire’s name.

As the spooky season dawns, property specialists Sellhousefast.uk sought to uncover England’s most haunted regions.

To achieve this they trawled the Paranormal Database, which documents every paranormal/cryptozoological account in all areas of England.

To date, one hundred and three areas have been covered in the UK; 11,900 entries in total.

Behind Yorkshire comes the region of Greater London (622); a city infamous for its ghost stories. Lancashire (548) is third, followed by Essex (479) and Sussex, deep in the south-east (427.)

Other regions at risk of a scare include Suffolk (396), Devon (388) and Somerset, with 381 paranormal entries.

Comparably, the Isle of Wight is England’s least haunted region, with just 76 entries in the Paranormal Database. Although, across the Solent, tales of black monks, cursed giants and bloody footprints are told, especially at Halloween.

Leicestershire (115), Warwickshire (116) and Bedfordshire (120) also make a lucky escape, with few entries documented in the database.