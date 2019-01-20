Yorkshire learner arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing mum's car

0
Have your say

A learner driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after losing control of his mother's car and crashing it into a tree near Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted a photograph of the crashed car following the collision at Copgrove near Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted this image of the crashed car.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted this image of the crashed car.

Police stated in the tweet: "Car belongs to the drivers mum who hadn't given him permission to drive it, probably because he doesn't have a licence... Blood sample obtained & submitted to @RSSS_Assessment after he blew 2.5x drink drive limit."