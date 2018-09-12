Yorkshire in Bloom gong for Leeds village

GREEN-fingered volunteers in Kippax are celebrating fresh success in a year that has confirmed their village as a blooming lovely place to live.

Kippax in Bloom was yesterday named winner of the urban communities category in 2018’s Yorkshire in Bloom competition.

The announcement came just weeks after Kippax took the title of best-dressed village on the route of this year’s Tour de Yorkshire cycle race.

Kippax in Bloom co-ordinator Pat Samy said: “We are absolutely delighted – we have a really dedicated team of people and it’s teamwork that has got us this award.” Yorkshire in Bloom gold certificate winners announced yesterday included Morley, Barwick in Elmet, Bramham, Woodlesford, Allerton Bywater, Bramhope, Calverley and Horsforth.

Silver gilt award recipients included Great and Little Preston, Beeston, Holbeck and Otley. Abbeydale Residential Home in Ilkley won the medium sized business class while there was also praise from the judges for the work of the Friends of Roundhay Park.

Elsewhere, Mirfield won the large town category and Pontefract’s Rogerthorpe Manor Hotel was the joint winner of the class for large businesses. Ossett received a silver gilt award while the town’s Highfield School was the joint winner of best supported learning project.

Yorkshire in Bloom co-ordinator John Stanley praised the efforts of the competition’s entrants in a year when record-breaking temperatures have created headaches for gardeners across the UK.

He said: “Community spirit in Yorkshire will always bring people together to overcome adversity.”

The winners were announced at a ceremony at York Racecourse.