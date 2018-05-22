Yorkshire Dales-themed garden wins gold at Chelsea Flower Show

A garden inspired by the Yorkshire Dales has won a prestigious gold medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Welcome to Yorkshire have sponsored the garden, which was created by Yorkshire designer Mark Gregory.

The garden is themed around the drystone buildings of the Dales

The garden features drystone walls, flower-filled meadows, a fast-flowing stream and a tumbling beck, centred around the focal point of an authentic stone bothy with its own cottage garden. It was visited by the Queen during her official appearance at the event.

A brass band and a Wensleydale sheep appeared at the garden's launch, and it will now be on display to visitors for the rest of the week.

Businesses who collaborated with Mark to make the garden include the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority and Wensleydale Creamery.

Garden designer Mark Gregory was thrilled to win a gold medal

Mark commented:

“I’m completely blown away and feeling really quite emotional. I knew I’d done my best but a gold medal for Yorkshire in my 30th year here at Chelsea is just a dream come true!

“The response to the garden has been incredible, the joy and excitement I felt from people seeing it for the first time perfectly matched my feelings about designing and creating the garden.

The garden has its own stream and beck

“I just about held it together when I got the certificate but I think I’m going to have a little teary moment now. I’m just so proud to have done this for Yorkshire”