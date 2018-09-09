Yorkshire Breakfast: This is where you can get this fry-up in a GIANT Yorkshire pudding

Have your say

If you love a good old English fry-up and a delicious giant Yorkshire pudding, then this breakfast meal was made for you.

The Yorkshire Breakfast is available from Crumbs N Cobbles in Whitby

Named the Yorkshire Breakfast, this dish combines two of the nation's favourite feeds into one mouth-watering meal.

Sausage, bacon, beans and egg are piled on top of a crispy giant Yorkie pud, and it looks amazing.

This Yorkshire breakfast comes from a cafe in the East coast town of Whitby called Crumbs N Cobbles and is set to become a favourite of locals and tourists alike.

