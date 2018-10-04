Yorkshire boss and business partner jailed for tax fraud after stealing over £360,000

A pair of company bosses who spun a web of lies so they could steal more than £360,000 through various tax frauds have been jailed.

Now HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has begun proceedings to recover the money.

Craig Williamson, 44, of Crow Tree Lane, Rastrick, West Yorkshire, and Mark Creswell, 52, of The Green, Ingham, Lincoln, both made a series of false VAT repayment claims between 2008 and 2014 to steal money that funded their lifestyles.

Williamson also lied about his earnings when claiming tax credits, while Creswell also failed to declare income from properties he rented.

The duo spent the money from the fraud on parties, going for extravagant meals, trips abroad, clothes and home improvements.

HMRC uncovered the frauds after discovering the pair’s spending was way beyond their declared incomes.

Richard Paris, Assistant Director of its Fraud Investigation Service, said: "This was a pre-planned, deliberate attempt by these men to steal public money, in a bid to line their own pockets.

“HMRC will pursue people like Creswell and Williamson who attempt to defraud the system and take money away from our vital public services."

Williamson and Creswell jointly ran Lincoln Car Sales Ltd. Williamson admitted making up the company’s VAT figures and submitting 23 false returns to fraudulently claim £179,423. He also stole £17,356 in tax credits by under-declaring his income on application forms.

Williamson was jailed for 18 months and Creswell for 12 months at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday, having previously admitted guilt at the same court.