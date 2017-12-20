Yorkshire artist asked to put her autograph on shop window

Artists are used to signing canvases, but Yorkshire’s Emily Sutton has now been asked to put her autograph on a shop window.

The award-winning illustrator was commissioned to create a set of festive drawings for Bettys and was invited to the Harrogate tearooms to sign her work, which features as part of the Christmas window display.

Robyn Cox, Bettys’ visual merchandise manager, who is in charge of creating the concept for the display, said: “We have worked with Emily many times in the past as her illustrations feature on some of our packaging. Her beautiful drawings are a perfect fit for Bettys and they really appeal to our customers.”

The window featured on Channel 5’s Harrogate: A Great Yorkshire Christmas about how the town’s independent businesses were preparing for the big day. Mr Cox said: ‘The people that made the show had heard that Bettys’ windows were famous in Harrogate and we had to be part of it. It meant that our windows this year had to be show-stopping. It was very exciting and a bit nerve-racking being followed around by a film crew as it’s not something that I’ve really done before.”