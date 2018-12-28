York Shakespeare Rose Theatre organiser gets MBE in New Year Honours

The man who brought Shakespearean drama to the modern heart of York has been included in the New Year Honours.

James Cundall will become an MBE for his services to the entertainment industry.

The 61-year-old is CEO of Lunchbox Theatrical Productions, which created Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre in York, thrilling audiences this summer.

He said he was “both surprised and humbled” at the honour.

“Over the last 25 years I have had the privilege of producing shows around the world that have been seen, and hopefully enjoyed, by millions of people,” he said.

“My sincere thanks go to them and my incredible team at Lunchbox for enabling me to continue doing this.”

Born near Malton, Mr Cundall lives in Westow with his wife Rebecca, and their son Oliver.

Another season in the “pop up” Rose Theatre, made from scaffolding in an Elizabethan style and placed in the car park next to Clifford’s Tower, will return next year.

The Shakespearean theatre attracted 80,000 visitors this summer.