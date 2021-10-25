It happened on the A64 (York Road) on the eastbound carriageway at about 10.45am today (Monday).

The pedestrian was treated for his injuries on the roadside, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Police closed the road between the North Street and Lupton Avenue junctions while the man was being treated, causing large queues on the Inner Ring Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The location of the crash on the A64(M), near Go Outdoors (Photo: Google)

It has now reopened.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to the A64 York Road near Go Outdoors at about 10.43 to a report of a collision between a bus and a male pedestrian.

"A road closure was put in place at the scene and the man received treatment for injuries which were described as not life threatening.

"The road was re-opened just before noon."