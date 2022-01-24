York Road crash: Live updates as serious crash closes A64 in Leeds near A1M motorway
A serious crash has closed the A64 (York Road) in Leeds.
The road is closed between the junctions with the A1(M) and Kiddal Lane, to the north of Aberford and Barwick in Elmet.
There is standstill traffic in the area as police, firefighters and paramedics are sent out to the scene of the crash.
Standstill traffic on the approach to the crash in both directions
There is heavy traffic building on the approach to the crash, while the road remains closed in both directions.
There are severe delays of 14 minutes on the eastbound carriageway, with an average speed of five mph, the AA reports.
All emergency services rushed to the scene
An eyewitness, who is stuck in traffic behind the scene of the crash, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “A fire engine, police and ambulances have gone past.
“People are turning or being turned around. It’s happened near Leeds Dogs Trust.”
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on the incident.