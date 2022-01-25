Police were called at 5.31pm to reports of a two-vehicle crash. One vehicle ended up in a ditch.

The road was closed in both directions between the junctions with the A1(M) and Kiddal Lane, to the north of Aberford and Barwick in Elmet.

There was standstill traffic in the area as police, firefighters and paramedics are sent out to the scene of the crash.

The road is closed between the junctions with the A1(M) and Kiddal Lane, to the north of Aberford and Barwick in Elmet (Photo: AA)

A police spokesperson has confirmed that no one was seriously injured.