York Road crash: Live updates as police close A64 in Leeds near A1M motorway
A crash closed the A64 (York Road) in Leeds on Monday evening.
Police were called at 5.31pm to reports of a two-vehicle crash. One vehicle ended up in a ditch.
The road was closed in both directions between the junctions with the A1(M) and Kiddal Lane, to the north of Aberford and Barwick in Elmet.
There was standstill traffic in the area as police, firefighters and paramedics are sent out to the scene of the crash.
A police spokesperson has confirmed that no one was seriously injured.
Last updated: Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 13:49
Statement from West Yorkshire Police
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that no one was seriously injured in the crash.
They said: “We were called at 5.31pm to a two vehicle road traffic collision, one vehicle ended up in a ditch.
“Minor injuries.
“The road was closed for the recovery of vehicles.”
The A64 has now reopened
As per multiple reports the road has now reopened to traffic.
We await word from West Yorkshire Police providing more details on the incident.
Standstill traffic on the approach to the crash in both directions
There is heavy traffic building on the approach to the crash, while the road remains closed in both directions.
There are severe delays of 14 minutes on the eastbound carriageway, with an average speed of five mph, the AA reports.
All emergency services rushed to the scene
An eyewitness, who is stuck in traffic behind the scene of the crash, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “A fire engine, police and ambulances have gone past.
“People are turning or being turned around. It’s happened near Leeds Dogs Trust.”
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on the incident.