YEP says: Who should win the reader’s choice for best restaurant in Leeds?

It will soon be time for the Yorkshire Evening Post to announce the shortlisted restaurants and chefs for our annual Olivers Awards.

The awards are, rightly, hotly contested in Leeds - a city which has more than its fair share of fantastic places to eat and drink.

This year there’s an extra award though - the people’s choice. We asked you, our readers, to tell us what is YOUR favourite restaurant and now we want you to pick the finalist by casting your vote.

It’s an opportunity to give a pat on the back to all those who work hard in this tough and super-competitive market - so get voting!

WIN £100 for a meal out when you vote for your favourite restaurant