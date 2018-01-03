YEP says: Where is the money going from rail fares hike?

The new year fares increase for train services has become as much of an annual event as midnight fireworks or Jools Holland on the TV.

On the morning news Government Ministers took pains to assure us that the extra money was not lining the pockets of train company board members, but was being invested back into improving services for those very passengers. Pity the train broke down that was bringing the shadow Transport Minister to Leeds – we’d have liked to ask him his opinion on this investment!ur