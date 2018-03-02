YEP says: Well done Leeds snow heroes

WE had been warned bad weather was on the way - but it came with a vengeance yesterday.

We must praise all those whose job it is to keep things moving - from the motorway gritter to the taxi driver.

Amongst the heartbreaking discovery of the body of an elderly lady in Farsley there were stories of wonderful community spirit and people going the extra mile to help others.

There was the story of the careworker in Leeds walking two miles to see a client - this is someone earning a wage many people would not get out of bed for, there is the story of the Leeds mosque, which is opening its doors to the homeless.

And there will be countless others, people who call in on a neighbour, sweep the drive or clear the cul-de-sac for the rest of the street.

But then there were the gritters, the street cleaners, the bus drivers and train drivers who all managed to get to work and do their work to keep Leeds moving.

The weather has claimed a few sports fixtures and the Leeds Sports Awards, which was due to take place at the First Direct Arena last nigh and promised to be a fantastic occasion. But people’s safety has to come first and the right decision was made to postpone it.

The YEP takes its hat off to all those ordinary heroes who helped others today.

Leeds people are amazing.