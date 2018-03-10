YEP says: We need more like Rhinos’ Stevie Ward

Leeds Rhinos star Stevie Ward is just the kind of person needed to speak out about mental health issues.

There are those that will argue fighting the “stigma” of mental health is the wrong word to use - that it victimises the person who is ill. There should be no stigma.

The YEP agrees, but yet that word comes up time and again among those who have struggled with mental health problems and it is the fear of being stigmatised that often stops people coming forward. The more it is talked about, the less power that fear has. That’s why it’s vital that people like Stevie do, to encourage and empower others.