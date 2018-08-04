YEP says: We have to find the answer to underlying cause of spate of violence in Leeds

THe recent spate of stabbings and shootings on the streets of Leeds are a cause for concern.

They’re a cause for concern for those people and families immediately affected but also for the people who live on those streets and in those areas.

Today we ask “What’s going on?” and we will continue to ask it. Everyone who has an interest in seeing Leeds become the successful, thriving city it can be will be asking the same question. We are not scaremongering but nor should we be scared to face the truth if Leeds does have a problem with knives and guns.