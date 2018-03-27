YEP says: Wall of waffle is no hiding place for sorting Trans-Pennine transport

LORD Adonis has criticised the newly-formed Transport for the North’s ability to come up with a credible plan and Chris Grayling of hiding behind a “wall of waffle”.

It’s a great quote, but more than that, it comes from someone speaking with the authority and experience to say such a thing.

Lord Adonis, who was chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission in 2017, says this region’s leaders have to come up with a decent plan to transform trans-Pennine rail links - and fast. With the cost of living on the rise, and unaffordable transport one reason why people in Leeds don’t fulfil their career potentials, it’s essential for our economy.