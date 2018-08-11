YEP says: Universal Credit squarly blamed for food bank crisis

there has been a steady increase in the use of foodbanks over the last five years and what should be a last resort in desperate times is becoming a necessity for many families.

Now the food banks themselves that are reaching crisis point with demand outstripping supply. Those working at the sharp end are in no doubt what’s caused the escalation - changes to benefits payments.

The Universal Credits system is a mess and is leaving families in poverty and women and children in particular suffering most.

It needs urgently reviewing. When unemployment is falling but foodbank use increasing something’s not adding up.