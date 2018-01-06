YEP says: Thanks for making Toby’s birthday special

It would be a privilege to be at Toby Nye’s house today when he is faced with hundreds of birthday cards for his fifth birthday.

The overwhelming and heartwarming response to his mum’s appeal for cards just shows what a wonderfully caring lot YEP readers are.

Yorkshire people are known for their warm welcomes - alongside a few other things - but Leeds has really pulled the stops out here.

It is impossible to imagine how it must feel to discover your child has a high risk cancer but it must be beyond heartbreaking, when it’s the same day he turns four.

So we at the YEP wanted to make sure we played our part in making his fifth birthday extra special, so we hope you’ll forgive our indulgence with today’s front page birthday card. We also want to thank our friends at Trinity Leeds who have kindly let us have a £50 gift token for Toby to treat himself.

Thousands have been raise for Toby to get antibody treatment for his neuroblastoma which is not available on the NHS.

We report regularly on people with illnesses for which there may be treatments offered in other countries which are not available here and we know only too well how much the NHS is struggling and how much we rely on it to be able to save our lives. Someone has to draw the line on what treatments to fund and which not to and we it’s an unenviable task.