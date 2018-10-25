YEP says: Stories of Leeds Jewish refugees should live on forever

BEHIND the headlines of world events are ordinary people.

Their experiences can often be the most powerful way to describe what happened. Never has this been more true than the stories of Jewish people who fled or survived the Holocaust and we should not let these be lost, as we lose that generation. The Association of Jewish Refugees is now collecting and publishing such stories, like that of Liesel Carter, now 83. “It has been wonderful doing my story,” Liesel said. “I’m very pleased that this has come about because when I’m not here any more my grand children and great grand children will be able to see where I came from.”