YEP says: Pat on the back for Leeds Teaching Hospitals maternity services

Having a baby is a momentous time, but families are in good hands at Leeds Teaching Hospitals according to the latest report from the Care Quality Commission.

The service came out among those “better than expected” and showed improvement in 18 different areas of care, compared to last year. Those judging the service were those that would know best - the women who gave birth.

Nationally 7,000 women were asked to rate their experiences.

In Leeds 10,000 babies are delivered by the trust every year and there are more than 19 home births - and that’s a lot of mums to please!

urur