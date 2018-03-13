YEP says: Olivers show we’re a city of great taste

Last night the Yorkshire Evening Post was delighted to host our tenth Olivers Awards.

This event, held at Elland Road, celebrates the best in dining in the area. We are so proud of the way Leeds and the wider region has developed in that time, and proud that Leeds is a serious player on the national dining scene, and boasts over 120 restaurants in the city.

With national restaurant chains, some associated with some big names in the chef world, it’s even more delightful that we are able to celebrate the independent ventures doing so well.

Well done to all those nominated last night and thank you for keeping Leeds very well fed.