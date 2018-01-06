YEP says: Nobody should be assaulted doing their job

EVERYBODy should be able to go to work without fear of being assaulted.

But sadly there are some professions where it is more likely - security guard, police officer or prison officer perhaps - but how about a lollipop lady or a librarian?

We report today how hundreds of front-line council staff in Leeds were assaulted in the last couple of years. There is some context of course, council workers are often those left at the sharp end of frustrations from the most vulnerable in society.

This means it’s not just the problem, but the underlying reasons which need to be addressed.