YEP says: No excuse to dealy Leeds flood prevention talks

RACHEL Reeves is quite right to criticise the Government for dragging its feet over flood defences for Leeds - it’s just not good enough.

Sure Teresa May has her hands full right now and all Government departments will have Brexit on their minds and in their inboxes. But Leeds was flooded in December 2015 and to cancel a meeting to discuss the Environment Agency scheme will, as the MP for Leeds West says, “do nothing to reassure those hit by the terrible floods that their businesses, property and livelihoods are properly protected”.

If this were the Thames would the Government still be dallying on this?

Are you ready for Storm Helene? It hits tonight but when will it end?