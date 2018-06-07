YEP says: Move to use Leeds’ waterways for transporting goods is welcome

OVer a hundred years ago goods were moved along our waterways - that is what the canals were built for.

So the idea of taking freight off the roads and putting it back on the waterways is nothing new, but it could really make a difference in Leeds.

A proposal to do just that has been made by the Canal and River Trust, which would like to build an inland port in the city, where nonperishable goods such as building materials could be safely landed and taken locally to where they were needed.

Anything that gets traffic off the motorways has to be welcomed.