YEP says: More plants would mean a prettier Leeds with cleaner air

A Glimpse behind the scenes at Leeds Arium is a real eye-opener.

Leeds City Council’s hoticultural hub moved to its new home at Thorner Lane in Scarcroft last October.

Whether it’s the flower tubs lining the busiest shopping street in Leeds or the creative, colourful displays on show at the city’s many beauty spots, chances are it started life at The Arium. “Anything colourful basically comes from here. We brighten up,” said nursery supervisor Rob Paxton.

In times of austerity potted plants might seem an unaffordable luxury, but imagine Leeds without the hanging baskets and planters that brighen our streets? Plants do more than just provide something pleasing to the eye though, they clean our air soaking up the CO2 and pumping out out oxyen (they do the opposite at night but overall they breathe in more than they breathe out).

Leeds has a congestion problem and carbon dioxide is high on the list of toxic gasses in exhaust fumes. As civic leaders ponder the options, as part of the public consultation on reducing air pollution and introducing a Clean Air Zone, planting more trees and plants should be high on the agenda.

Prettier streets and cleaner air would be a win win.