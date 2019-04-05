YEP says: Let’s screen LUFC’s final game in Millennium Square

CAST your mind back to July 2018- Millennium Square in Leeds was packed with nervous football fans.

It was the World Cup and games were screened in the open air for all to enjoy or endure, depending on how the game was going.

With Leeds United having such a stellar season tickets have been hard to come by for the casual fan. Now one or two fans have mooted the idea of screening the Mighty Whites final game(s) live in the city’s main square,#

Are they being premature - or planning ahead for something that would be a massive boost - not just to fans, but the whole city?

Leeds face Aston Villa on Saturday April 27, before taking on Ipswich the following week. One fan Tweeted: “Millennium Square would work, that’s where they have England games.”

It was a great atmosphere for the World Cup and because of the location and nature of the open events there, much more of a family-friendly event than some pub screenings which, rightly, should be for over 18s.

The YEP wholeheartedly backs the idea - it would be great to bring people into the city and celebrate the fantastic efforts of our home club.

Let’s go marching on together in Millennium Square.

It’s time to start believing.

