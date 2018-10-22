YEP says: Let’s hear it for our Leeds curry houses this National Curry Week

Indian restaurants serve more than 3million meals in the UK every week and two thirds of all our takeaway foods are Indian food.

Whilst we still love fish and chips and have embraced the pizza, it seems a little spice is still currying favour with our tastebuds. In Leeds we are blessed with quality, innovative and award-winning Indian restuaurants, not least our very own YEP Curry House of the year Spice Zone on Pendas Way at Cross Gates.

We couldn’t let National Curry Week go by without a bit of praise for our local curry restaurants and what they bring to our local economy and our tastebuds.