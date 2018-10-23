YEP says: Leeds’s Children’s Heart Surgery Fund says thank you to you

THE Yorkshire Evening Post has always been a proud supporter of the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, which this weekend celebrated its 30th anniversary.

At a ball to mark the occasion its chief executive Sharon Milner paid tribute to its “phenomenal” support across the region.

That support proved vital back in 2012, when the NHS announced plans to axe the city’s children’s Congenital Heart Unit, meaning families would be forced to travel to Newcastle or Liverpool for care.

Following years of fighting, through the YEP-backed Save Our Surgery campaign, health bosses last year revealed that new guidelines - already met by the unit - meant it no longer faced closure.

The charity’s 30-year milestone is also being marked ahead of the opening of a new hybrid heart surgery theatre next year at Leeds General Infirmary.

CHSF launched a Keeping the Beat campaign, backed by the YEP, to help raise £500,000 to fund equipment for the theatre, which will offer life-saving surgery to babies and children with congenital heart disease.

The YEP was delighted when Leeds United chose the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund as its chosen charity this year.

So thank you to ALL its supporters - as the CHSF itself says: “It’s all because of you.”

